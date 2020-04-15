GILFORD — Mr. Peter Sawyer, principal of Gilford Middle School, named the following students to the 2019-2020 second trimester honor roll:
Grade 5
High Academic Honors: Sydney M. Boudreau, Isabella G. Bryant, Catherine E. Fay, Caitlin V. Herbert, Lorraine M. Hinds, Mckenna M. Howard, Emily A. Jacques, Brielle C. Lee, Natalee D. Magdziasz, Jiya V. Patel, Lilly R. Sanborn, and Grace M. Southworth
Academic Honors: Hailey L. Barbour, Brooke E. Baron, Omario I. Brooks, Liam M. Butler, Colton W. Byars, Tucker E. Crawford, Maya M. Criscone, Rowan J. Defosses, Kali A. Griffin, Elizabeth G. Haddocks, Anthony D. Hardy, Renee L. Henderson, Cole M. LaBonte, Beckett R. Lehr, Jaxen S. Lien, Alicia M. Lyman, Carlee M. Lyons, Alissa J. O'Brien, Kinsey L. Paradis, Maria S. Pena, Jacoby D. Perry, Grace A. Powers, Macy J. Sawyer, Jude B. Valles, Aubrey L. Vliet, Lucas S. Wheeler, Anne L. Willis, Owen M. Wolpin, and Klavdia Worthen
Grade 6
High Academic Honors: Olivia M. Albert, Lauren M. Bellerose, Anna L. Burke, Emilia A. Burlock, Benson Chen, Luke R. Crawford, Addison A. Guyer, Kylie G. Kelly, Taryn M. Limanni, Kendall E. Madon, Elijah W. Moneysmith, Jade W. Nicolas, Sydnie C. Quimby, Alexander K. Rangelov, Henry J. Sleeper, Maria L. Tilley, and Abigail E. Watson
Academic Honors: Carson J. Anthony, Anya E. Arenstam, Hailey E. Bean, Faith E. Benedict, Connor J. Brough, Madison S. Clayton, Julianna M. DeCesare, Sophia M. Fessenden, Kelsi A. French, Emma E. Horton, Norah E. Lee, Alyssa M. McKenna, Devon R. Onos, Rylan W. Paradis, Ella M. Poire, Aubrie S. Rubbo, Bryce R. Turmel, Mark C. Uicker, and Declan F. Voivod
Grade 7
High Academic Honors: Clark Y. Blackwelder, Anna S. Coapland, Mallory S. Daley, Georgia S. Eckhardt, Kaitlyn B. O'Brien, Sophie M. Powers, Kaegan J. Sanville, and Benjamin J. Wolpin
Academic Honors: Rachel M. Beck, Hunter E. Bell, Patrick H. Brooks, Makenna M. Clayton, Leah K. Davignon, Andrew J. Gately, Raevan J. Granfield, Cassandra Marie Israel, Micah J. Javalgi, Harry R. Jenkins, Grace M. Kelly, Kendall E. Myers, Lamija Pintol, Carson W. Sadler, Alana M. Sawyer, Jasmine E. Stewart, Aiden B. Suarez, and Brody G. Testa
Grade 8
High Academic Honors: Elizabeth M. Albert, Caroline A. Guest, Ryan K. Guyer, Ellie J. Nicolas, Riley S. Powers, Isaiah W. Reese, Rylee A. Rizzitano, and William A. Wallace
Academic Honors: Ean C. Bickford, Aiden B. Bondaz, Madeline R. Burlock, Samantha J. Dahl, Carter S. Forest, Kassie J. Gard, Caleb E. Giovanditto, Logan P. Grant, Madelyn K. Guest, Avery L. Hennig, Hayley S. Jeffreys, Haukur J. Karlsson, Scott E. Kulcsar, Eva R. Lacey, Emma L. McBride, Andrew W. McDonough, Angelynn A. Nunez, Chloe W. Romprey, Abigail J. Seal, Lydia E. Stefan, Rylee B. Stefan, Benjamin L. Suranyi, Brielle Y. Vasilevsky, and Addy L. Wernig
