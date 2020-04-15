GILFORD — Mr. Peter Sawyer, principal of Gilford Middle School, named the following students to the 2019-2020 second trimester honor roll:

Grade 5 

High Academic Honors: Sydney M. Boudreau, Isabella G. Bryant, Catherine E. Fay, Caitlin V. Herbert, Lorraine M. Hinds, Mckenna M. Howard, Emily A. Jacques, Brielle C. Lee, Natalee D. Magdziasz, Jiya V. Patel, Lilly R. Sanborn, and Grace M. Southworth

Academic Honors: Hailey L. Barbour, Brooke E. Baron, Omario I. Brooks, Liam M. Butler, Colton W. Byars, Tucker E. Crawford, Maya M. Criscone, Rowan J. Defosses, Kali A. Griffin, Elizabeth G. Haddocks, Anthony D. Hardy, Renee L. Henderson, Cole M. LaBonte, Beckett R. Lehr, Jaxen S. Lien, Alicia M. Lyman, Carlee M. Lyons, Alissa J. O'Brien, Kinsey L. Paradis, Maria S. Pena, Jacoby D. Perry, Grace A. Powers, Macy J. Sawyer, Jude B. Valles, Aubrey L. Vliet, Lucas S. Wheeler, Anne L. Willis, Owen M. Wolpin, and Klavdia Worthen

Grade 6 

High Academic Honors: Olivia M. Albert, Lauren M. Bellerose, Anna L. Burke, Emilia A. Burlock, Benson Chen, Luke R. Crawford, Addison A. Guyer, Kylie G. Kelly, Taryn M. Limanni, Kendall E. Madon, Elijah W. Moneysmith, Jade W. Nicolas, Sydnie C. Quimby, Alexander K. Rangelov, Henry J. Sleeper, Maria L. Tilley, and Abigail E. Watson

Academic Honors: Carson J. Anthony, Anya E. Arenstam, Hailey E. Bean, Faith E. Benedict, Connor J. Brough, Madison S. Clayton, Julianna M. DeCesare, Sophia M. Fessenden, Kelsi A. French, Emma E. Horton, Norah E. Lee, Alyssa M. McKenna, Devon R. Onos, Rylan W. Paradis, Ella M. Poire, Aubrie S. Rubbo, Bryce R. Turmel, Mark C. Uicker, and Declan F. Voivod

Grade 7 

High Academic Honors: Clark Y. Blackwelder, Anna S. Coapland, Mallory S. Daley, Georgia S. Eckhardt, Kaitlyn B. O'Brien, Sophie M. Powers, Kaegan J. Sanville, and Benjamin J. Wolpin

Academic Honors: Rachel M. Beck, Hunter E. Bell, Patrick H. Brooks, Makenna M. Clayton, Leah K. Davignon, Andrew J. Gately, Raevan J. Granfield, Cassandra Marie Israel, Micah J. Javalgi, Harry R. Jenkins, Grace M. Kelly, Kendall E. Myers, Lamija Pintol, Carson W. Sadler, Alana M. Sawyer, Jasmine E. Stewart, Aiden B. Suarez, and Brody G. Testa

Grade 8 

High Academic Honors: Elizabeth M. Albert, Caroline A. Guest, Ryan K. Guyer, Ellie J. Nicolas, Riley S. Powers, Isaiah W. Reese, Rylee A. Rizzitano, and William A. Wallace

Academic Honors: Ean C. Bickford, Aiden B. Bondaz, Madeline R. Burlock, Samantha J. Dahl, Carter S. Forest, Kassie J. Gard, Caleb E. Giovanditto, Logan P. Grant, Madelyn K. Guest, Avery L. Hennig, Hayley S. Jeffreys, Haukur J. Karlsson, Scott E. Kulcsar, Eva R. Lacey, Emma L. McBride, Andrew W. McDonough, Angelynn A. Nunez, Chloe W. Romprey, Abigail J. Seal, Lydia E. Stefan, Rylee B. Stefan, Benjamin L. Suranyi, Brielle Y. Vasilevsky, and Addy L. Wernig

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.