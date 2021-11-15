MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program, a community organization seeking to enhance economic vitality, historical and cultural heritage, and town-wide beautification has announced that it will again offer a Façade & Site Improvement Grant program. Its aim is to offer assistance to a property owner or merchant striving to promote and preserve the Meredith community. Only one grant will be awarded for the Façade and Site Improvement program for 2022.
The Greater Meredith Program Design Committee invites those who qualify to apply for design assistance up to a value of $3,000. Examples of previous grants can be seen on the exterior of Phu Jee’s Restaurant on Main St., the Ledge on Rt 3 South (located across from the League of NH Craftsmen) and the entrance to Harbor Hill Campground on Rt. 25 both in Meredith.
Preference will be given to applicants who have not previously received assistance. Applications must adhere to the following criteria: Façade or site must be within the Town of Meredith; proposed improvements must be visible from the street and must embrace the Facade & Site Improvement Design Committee guidelines. Projects are to be submitted to the GMP Design Committee and only one application per applicant may be submitted for 2022.
The following points will be considered by the GMP Design Committee: visual impact of the site improvements and their overall effect, the historical significance of the property and the ability of the GMP to leverage its funding with other sources.
Applications must be received by Jan. 7, 2022. The successful applicant will be notified by Feb. 1, 2022. For a Façade & Site Improvement application and guidelines, go to the Design Committee tab on the GMP website: www.greatermeredith.org. Should you require further information, contact the GMP Executive Director at gmp@greatermeredith.org or 603-279-9015.
