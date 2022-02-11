Now is the time to stock up on your favorite flavor of Girl Scout Cookies — or maybe try a new flavor. In-person sales run through March 20.
Girl Scouts across New Hampshire and Vermont will be running their very own cookie businesses, with cookie booths popping up in places you like to shop. How to find them? It’s easy. Download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to your smartphone, or go to girlscoutscookies.org. Those located in the Bedford/Manchester area of New Hampshire or near Williston, Vermont, can also get their cookies delivered through DoorDash.
As in-person cookie sales begin, Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains and Girl Scouts of the USA are ready to celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Feb. 18 –20 with the launch of nationwide online cookie ordering. Customers who don’t already know a Girl Scout now have the chance to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for direct shipment to their door or donation to local causes. Girl Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls cookie in addition to favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, and Lemon-Ups.
Both New Hampshire and Vermont has proclaimed Feb. 18-21 Girl Scout Cookie Weekend in each state, marking the contribution that the Girl Scout Cookie program makes to the public good.
If you don’t already know a Girl Scout, enter your zip code at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase cookies online or to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area. You can also text COOKIES to 59618* or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices.
