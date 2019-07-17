GILMANTON — Paula J. Mercier, Gilmanton School principal, congratulates the following students for achieving honor roll status for the fourth quarter of the 2018-2019 school year:
6th Grade High Honors
Kendal Heyman, Ella Kelliher, Anastasia Locke, Julie Pugh, Miah Siravo, Cailin Tarr, Evan Wilson
6th Grade Honors
Nicolas Austin, Jared Beale, Alexander Bittle, Jackson Blendowski, Brooke Clark, Ayden Davis, Sierra Gelinas, Cassidy Glaude, Adam Kimball, Gracey LeBlanc, Harper Maloney, Luc Martin, Daija Miller, Andrew Mini, Emanual Montoya, Lydia Pickowicz, Jackson Reed, Tessa Richardson, Logan Rouse, Jacob Sanders, Abigale Taylor, Elliot Warren, Blake Zarta
7th Grade High Honors
Millie Caldon, Isaac Carter, Lily Locke, Madelyn McKenna, Samantha Pinckney, Rhiannon Reinholz, Mya Shepard, Abigail Shute
7th Grade Honors
Elise Bartley, Trisha Bradbury, Mara Bugnacki, Genevieve Cookinham, Emma Desrochers, Alana Gardner, Brayden Gardner, Kathrine Gosselin, Lily Hufschmid, Brook Kimball, Kaylene Messer, Delilah Smock, Amanda Vezina, Dylan Wright, Jacob Young, Samuel Young
8th Grade High Honors
Melody Gallant, Brady Heyman, Natalie Hurst, Gianna Knipping, Autumn Maltais, Caleb Nimirowski, Madison Stoddard
8th Grade Honors
Marena Beale, Ariana Bolduc, Chance Bolduc, Alex Burnham, Anna Comeau, Alexie Dumond, Olivia Fanjoy, Hannah Gannon, Jessica Gannon, Melisande Gautreaux, Emily Jacques, Aidan Mathieu, Sabrina Rainville, Izaak Walton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.