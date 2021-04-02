GILMANTON —Julie A. Couch, Gilmanton School principal congratulates the following students for achieving honor roll status for the 2nd trimester of the 2020-2021 school year:
6th Grade Honors:
Carter Bruneau, Autumn Burnham, Connor Cameron, Jude Dumond, Ducan Glaude, Adam Hough, Jonathan Langley, Mia Macaione, Grace MacArthur, Jade McNamara, Sydney Moorehead. Zachary Osman, Gailine Paquin, Nora Cate Smith, Kathrin Taylor, Symphony Woodbury
6th Grade High Honors:
Bailey Juurlink-Gagne, Grace Scott, Abigail Strickland, Kael Weber
7th Grade Honors:
Molly Alessandro, Anthony Burnham, Aidan Burnham, Hayley Corum, Kailey Dalzell, Isabelle Dow, Tristyn Fleury, Piper Keith, Callie McKay, Raelyn Richardson, Brady Shepard, Isabelle Walton
7th Grade High Honors:
Landon Akerstrom, Dalton Houle, Skye Maltais, Gunnar Marvel, Emma Pellerin,Wren Reinholz, Collin Sylvestre
8th Grade Honors:
Nicholas Austin, Brendan Baldi, Celynne Fanning, Adam Kimball, Harold Maloney, Emanual Montoya, Olivia Mulcahy, Jackson Reed, Tessa Richardson, Ethan Rodrigue, Jacob Sanders, Katherine Strickland, Cailin Tarr, Abigale Taylor
8th Grade High Honors:
Jared Beale, Jackson Blendowski, Cassidy Glaude, Kendal Heyman, Ella Kelliher, Gracey LeBlanc, Anastasia Locke, Luc Martin, Julie Pugh, Logan Rouse, Elliot Warren, Evan Wilson, Blake Zarta
