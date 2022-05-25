GILMANTON — The American Legion and Auxiliary of Ellis Geddes Levitt Post 102 of Gilmanton cordially invites all veterans and citizens of Gilmanton to a Memorial Day Observance on Sunday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at Smith meeting House.
Over 200 veterans lie in rest at the cemetery.
