GILFORD — The American Heart Association has selected the 2022-23 class of Youth Heart Ambassadors to be the face and voice in the association's in-school initiatives. Ella Denney, a 17-year-old Gilford High School student, was selected as one of 10 youth across the country for this volunteer role.

The association accepted nominations from youth across the country who have been affected by heart disease or stroke — either through a personal diagnosis or a diagnosis of a loved one — or who have made a personal lifestyle change. Youth Heart Ambassadors serve a one-year commitment as an association volunteer assisting the organization to be a relentless force for healthier lives for all. The position gives youth a voice to underscore the need to raise critical funding as they share the impact cardiovascular disease has had on their lives.

