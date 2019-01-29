GILFORD — The Gilford Board of Selectman is currently soliciting nominations to identify the oldest Gilford resident. The board will present the resident with the Boston Post Cane.
Anyone with knowledge of a distinguished senior citizen residing in Gilford may submit a nomination. Nominations should be submitted in writing, containing a name, age, date of birth if known, a phone number, and a brief biography. Nominations must be received by Feb. 15.
The town will contact all senior nominees to confirm the accuracy of the information contained in the nomination, and their willingness to accept the award.
For more information and to submit a nomination, call 603-527-4700 or email selectmen@gilfordnh.org.
