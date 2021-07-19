GILFORD — The Gilford Rotary Club will host their second public drive-thru chicken BBQ Wednesday, July 28, 4-6 p.m., at Fireside Inn & Suites, 17 Harris Shore Road. The first BBQ was an early sell-out so come early.
The cost for each meal includes half BBQ chicken, homemade baked beans, coleslaw, bottled water, and a Wicked Whoopie Pie for dessert.
All proceeds benefit the many charities the Gilford Rotary Club supports throughout the year.
Any questions can be directed to Don Clark at 603-455-9909
Gilford Rotary meets Fridays at 7 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church Fellowship Hall, Potter Hill Road, Gilford.
