GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will host a four-week session of archery instruction, led by Dana White from Art of Archery. The program will be held Tuesday evenings, Aug. 4–25, at Arthur A. Tilton Ice Rink, 5:15–6:15 p.m. The class is the intermediate session, and participants must have previously completed the beginner class. This class is open to youth and adults ages seven and older. Cost is $65 per person and includes all necessary equipment. Registration forms can be picked up at the parks and recreation office or visit gilfordrec.com. For more information, call 603-527-4722.
