GILFORD — You will not want to miss this live performance of "The Little Mermaid" from Bright Star Children’s Theatre on Thursday, July 14 at 4 p.m. at the Gilford Public Library, 31 Potter Hill Road. The touring theatre group brings a surprising tale of love and loss that explores the difficulty of being yourself in unfamiliar waters. It is best suited for Pre-K children all the way through adulthood, so bring out the whole family for what is sure to be a spectacular show.
In the event of rain, the performance will be moved indoors into the meeting room.
