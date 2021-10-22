GILFORD — The Gilford Elementary School Nature Trail, the Gilford Public Library and Gilford Parks and Recreation are hosting a family-friendly Spooky Story Walk through the woods on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Come read a seasonally spooky book and collect candy from various characters along the trail. Costumes are not required, but are readily encouraged. Bring a bag for treats and bring your family along for this fun Halloween story. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and the last group will head through at 5:15 p.m.
Gilford Public Library and Parks and Rec hosting Spooky Storywalk
-
- Updated
- 0
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What do you think of the proposed Opechee Loop addition to the WOW Trail?
Most Popular
Articles
- Police raid home for 2nd time in less than two years
- Man charged in Belmont hit-and-run
- Blame the housing crunch on decades-old rules
- Elm St. building demolition will make way for Lakeport development
- ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Babies on the Brain (RECAP)
- This Is the Most Educated City in New Hampshire
- Police have ‘person of interest’ in Belmont hit-and-run; vehicle found
- Did Len Make the Wrong Choice on ‘DWTS’? Melanie C. & Gleb Savchenko React
- Former LHS principal resumes the role temporarily
- David F. Nadeau Sr., 73
Images
Videos
Commented
- Steve Fiorini: Political cartoons are disgusting (6)
- Dick Devens: This is not your father's Republican Party (3)
- Richard R. Gerken: Ineptitude, naivete, and irony sum up Biden administration (2)
- Nursing home shortages reach crisis: Belknap County boosts pay with American Rescue Plan funds (2)
- Bruce Jenket: Don't discount the power of misinformation and propaganda (2)
- Marc Abear: Congress is working on the largest tax increase in more than 50 years (2)
- Judith Ackerson: Are people refusing to go back to work? (2)
- Rep. Gregg Hough: Two qualified candidates running for Laconia school board (2)
- Bruce Jenket: Insurrection narrative is being intentionally carried on (2)
- Assault victim out of ICU; has no memory of incident (1)
- Downtown parking garage reconstruction plans advance (1)
- Laconia school face mask mandate to continue (1)
- Rebecca Bryant: Wages for direct care workers should be raised immediately (1)
- Victim’s friend wonders … and prays (1)
- Fall leaf pick-up set for Nov. (1)
- After COVID, the Sandwich Fair thrills this year (1)
- Fast track training is Rx for nursing shortage (1)
- Tony Jankowski: Drivers of loud cars are seeking attention (1)
- Jay Newton: Freedom to Vote Act protects election participation for all (1)
- Theresa Gebhard: Biden administration is headed down path to create inflation (1)
- NH health care leaders urge continued adherence to public health guidance to prevent spread of COVID-19 (1)
- Bob Jones: Where is responsibility and accountability from commander in chief? (1)
- Steve Earle: Why is there a need to celebrate indigenous people? (1)
- 'A little bit of comedy': John King on Gen. Milley's reply to senator (1)
- The 1980s real estate run-up compared to the early 2000s (1)
- Lynn Rudmin Chong: Letter writers ignore Trump's part in mess left for Biden (1)
- Home confinement suggested for Bridgewater man in Capitol riot; defense cites ‘too much Fox News’ (1)
- 2 teens crossing street hurt in hit-and-run accident (1)
- Debate next week will be voter informed (1)
- Police seek public’s help as they investigate serious assault (1)
- Trail extension would add more WOW (1)
- L. Michael Hatch: President Joe Biden is in a foreign policy free fall (1)
- Lynn Rudmin Chong: Sad to see Lakes Region drivers littering the planet (1)
- Brendan Bunnell: Take actions to set a good example to the citizens of tomorrow (1)
- Gregory Houle, 65 (1)
- Peter Kirk: Biden canceled policies without a plan in place to replace them (1)
- Joyce Tardif Bouley, 67 (1)
- Executive Council rejects $27 million in federal contracts related to COVID vaccination efforts (1)
- Bruce Jenket: Actions in Afghanistan are treasonus (1)
- Hillarie Goldstein: Biden administration is now investigating microwave weapons (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.