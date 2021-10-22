GILFORD — The Gilford Elementary School Nature Trail, the Gilford Public Library and Gilford Parks and Recreation are hosting a family-friendly Spooky Story Walk through the woods on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Come read a seasonally spooky book and collect candy from various characters along the trail. Costumes are not required, but are readily encouraged. Bring a bag for treats and bring your family along for this fun Halloween story. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and the last group will head through at 5:15 p.m.

