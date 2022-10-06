GILFORD — Hikers of all ages will return to Mount Rowe for the Gilford School District PTA’s fourth annual "Hike-a-Thon" fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 15, the only district-wide fundraiser of the school year. Participants will meet at the Gilford Elementary sugar shack at the beginning of the nature trail from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be music, maple cotton candy, yard games and pie eating contests. Beans & Greens Farm will be selling wood fired pizza. Water will also be available to hikers through a donation by Coca-Cola.

