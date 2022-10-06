GILFORD — Hikers of all ages will return to Mount Rowe for the Gilford School District PTA’s fourth annual "Hike-a-Thon" fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 15, the only district-wide fundraiser of the school year. Participants will meet at the Gilford Elementary sugar shack at the beginning of the nature trail from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be music, maple cotton candy, yard games and pie eating contests. Beans & Greens Farm will be selling wood fired pizza. Water will also be available to hikers through a donation by Coca-Cola.
“We’re excited it’s time for the hike-a-thon again. After such success last year we’re looking forward to seeing what the community and kids can do for our one big fundraiser of the year. We hope everyone will come celebrate with us on Oct. 15.”
Last year the Gilford PTA raised $12,000 in pledges and was able to purchase new playground equipment for the district as well as host a family tubing party at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
Participants raise pledges at App.99pledges.com/fund/gilfordhike2022, then have the choice to hike 1.83 miles up Mount Rowe, or a half mile on Gilford nature trail. Individuals can earn swag based on pledges. The top three earners will win gift cards for Amazon or Dick’s Sporting Goods, or jump passes for Altitude Trampoline Park.
Participants are invited to do their hikes anytime on or before Oct. 15. All participants who raise $25 in pledges will receive a T-shirt designed by middle school student Parker Bell. Additional pledges earn more prizes like sunglasses, a frisbee and chances to win a backpack.
Hikers are encouraged to take a selfie at each sponsored “selfie station” along the trails and post their photos to social media using #GilfordSchoolsHike. Photos will be entered for a chance to win an Amazon gift card.
