GILFORD — The Gilford Old Home Day committee will be sponsoring a town-wide yard sale on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (rain or shine). Participants can register for a spot at the community yard sale site, which will be located at the Gilford Village field or can host a sale at their own house and register to be added to the town-wide yard sale location map. Each registered yard sale site for the town-wide map, will have a number and address listed on the map to help shoppers find the location of their sale.
Cost to Register:
Community site - $20
Town-wide map listing - $10
Maps will be sold for only $2 at community site at the Village Field on the day of the sale. All proceeds will help support Gilford Old Home Day.
Additional information and registration forms can be found in the Gilford Parks and Recreation office or on the Parks and Rec website at www.gilfordrec.com. Deadline to register for a site is Friday, June11.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office at 527-4722.
