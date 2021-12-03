GILFORD — Do you have pictures from this year sitting in a drawer or in your phone? If you answered yes, dig them out and join the library to create your year-in-review scrapbook pages on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. as Maria will be leading this scrapbooking event. You can print out your pictures and create a year-in-review page to take with you. The library has a ton of materials to make your special memories permanent.

