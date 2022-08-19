GILFORD — Jeremy Clark of Belknap Landscape was honored as Project Manager of the Year by the LandOpt network of landscape contractors. Clark outpaced dozens of potential candidates representing LandOpt firms spanning the United States.
"We've been lucky to have Jeremy at Belknap for over 20 years, and we know he's one of the best around," said Hayden McLaughlin, owner of Belknap Landscape. "I hear compliments about Jeremy all the time. His employees like working for him, and clients rave about him. It's a well-deserved award, and I'm thrilled he won."
The award criteria for Project Manager of the Year included client and employee satisfaction, gross project dollars managed, the gross profit realized, and demonstrated management skills. Clark's ability to excel in all aspects of his role assured his win and contributed to Belknap Landscape winning the LandOpt award for Best Project Gross Profit Margin of the Year.
"Of course, it's great to realize a good enough GPM to win the award, but to me, the award is more about the efforts people took to get there." McLaughlin says, "Our team has focused on improving every day, not just our craft, but how we approach work. We've gotten more efficient and realized good improvements. This award validates those efforts."
Belknap Landscape is a full-service landscape firm founded in and operating out of Gilford. They specialize in landscape design, estimating, construction, renovation, and maintenance services. To learn more about Belknap, visit belknaplandscape.com.
