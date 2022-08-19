Jeremy

Jeremy Clark of Belknap Landscape, left, was honored as Project Manager of the Year by Hayden McLaughlin of  LandOpt network of landscape contractors. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Jeremy Clark  of Belknap Landscape was honored as Project Manager of the Year by the LandOpt network of landscape contractors. Clark outpaced dozens of potential candidates representing LandOpt firms spanning the United States.

"We've been lucky to have Jeremy at Belknap for over 20 years, and we know he's one of the best around," said Hayden McLaughlin, owner of Belknap Landscape. "I hear compliments about Jeremy all the time. His employees like working for him, and clients rave about him. It's a well-deserved award, and I'm thrilled he won."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.