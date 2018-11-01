GILFORD — An Election Day food drive, sponsored by Gilford Got Lunch is taking place Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Gilford Youth Center, 19 Potter Hill Road. The food drive will provide meals for children in the Gilford School District who benefit from the Gilford Got Lunch program.
Non-perishable items needed include peanut butter, instant oatmeal packets, canned soups, peanut butter cracker packages, granola bars, Ritz or saltine crackers, canned ravioli and macaroni and cheese, and canned fruit. Gilford Got Lunch cannot accept glass containers or expired items.
For more information about the Gilford Got Lunch program, visit www.gilfordgotlunch.com.
