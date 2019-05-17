GILFORD — Gilford Got Lunch! is celebrating its sixth year of providing meals during summer school vacation. All families must register for the summer program even if they were registered for the school year program. Families can register for the summer program by visiting www.gilfordgotlunch.com.
The summer program will start distribution June 24, with the last distribution on Aug. 26. Families will be provided nutritional food along with fruit and fresh produce.
To becoming a volunteer, visit www.gilfordgotlunch.com to complete the volunteer form.
For more information about Gilford Got Lunch!, visit www.gilfordgotlunch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.