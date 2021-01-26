GILFORD — Gilford Got Lunch has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for the month of February.
The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, which launched in April 2014, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
Gilford Got Lunch was selected as the February beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hannaford located at 1425 Lakeshore Road, Gilford. Gilford Got Lunch will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Fight Hunger Bag is purchased at this location during February, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag. Shoppers can also purchase a Fight Hunger Bag online via Hannaford-To-Go.
For more information on the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com
