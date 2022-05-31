GILFORD — The Gilford Farmer’s Market wil be reopening Thursday, June 2, on the grounds of the Gilford Methodist Church off of Route 11A. The Market will be held Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. rain or shine, as the new location offers an indoor space that will be used in the event of inclement weather.
The Gilford Farmer’s Market will continue to feature fresh, in-season produce, eggs, maple products, breads, flowers, culinary and grilling sauces, and a variety of hand craft items from birdbaths to bath products. Fresh produce is the cornerstone of a Farmer’s Market, and this year Gilford Farmer's Market will welcome a number of local farms including Arandano Farm of Belmont, Ridgeview Farm of Loudon, Shepherd’s Hut Market of Gilford, The Snow Family Farm/Garlic Shed of Barnstead, and Todd’s Sugar Works of Belmont.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact us on Facebook or email us at gilfordfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Stop by on opening day and join in welcoming musical guest Timothy Geracoulis. Timothy, who is originally from Boston, dedicates the music he plays to Veterans of War, focusing on the Veterans of the Vietnam War.
The Market team extends a big bushel of gratitude to this year’s sponsors: Osborne’s Agway, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, Belknap Landscape Company, MacDonald Veterinary Service, Gilford True Value Hardware, and The Laconia Daily Sun.
