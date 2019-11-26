GILFORD — It felt like St. Patrick’s Day at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery Nov. 16 at their Take Me to Ireland Sweepstakes party. Sponsored by Penny Pitou Travel, Guinness and Woodstock Inn Brewery, the event featured live Irish music, Irish food and beverage specials, and a chance to win a trip.
Ten finalists were selected from the crowd, followed by a reverse drawing with each finalist receiving a prize until the grand prize winner was selected. Grand Prize winner Jeff Sawyer of Gilford and his wife Mary Beth were excited about the prospect of traveling to Ireland. “As each finalist’s name got called, she and I would look at each other with wide eyes and in unison our mouths would form a silent 'Oh My God,'" said Sawyer. “I think I went into shock. Everything became surreal and I had a total loss for words. I do remember telling Megan how fast my heart was pumping.”
The trip, organized by Penny Pitou Travel of Laconia, sets off March 14, 2020, with visits to Dublin, Killarney, Galway, and sights along the way. "Visiting Ireland on the week of the St. Patrick’s Festival makes it extra special,” said Marie Caprario, marketing manager for Penny Pitou Travel.
For more information, visit www.pennypitoutravel.com or www.patrickspub.com.
