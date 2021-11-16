GILFORD — This holiday season, Gilford Community Church will celebrate the holiday season, beginning with its annual Tree Lighting Service on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. The evening begins outside with Christmas carols followed by a brief service led by children and youth and hot chocolate at its conclusion.
“This is a community event where all are welcome,” said Pastor Michael Graham, who said the holidays are a special time at Gilford Community Church. “The inclusive spirit of our church is especially renewed during the holiday season.”
GCC’s holiday celebration continues with its annual Christmas Fair on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m to 1 p.m., respectively. Highlighted by a Christmas raffle, the fair will feature everything from seasonal White Elephant items to holiday greens and baked goods.
“When you visit with us, you will feel welcomed,” noted Graham. “These events are a wonderful way to start the holiday season in the beautiful village of Gilford.”
Located in Gilford at 19 Potter Hill Rd, Gilford Community Church is an inclusive, open community that welcomes believers and doubters, seekers and skeptics, young and old. To learn more about GCC, or any upcoming event, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
