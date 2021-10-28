GILFORD — Recently, Gilford Community Church (GCC_received a major donation from the Three Friends Fund, a gift described as “remarkable” by Pastor Michael Graham.
“This is the third year they have made an unsolicited donation to support our broad-based mission to act as caring stewards of our community and the earth,” he said.
Noting the financial contributions have been used to enhance their outreach efforts to support local social service agencies. Graham said the donations have also supported GCC’s Clean Energy Project, recently completed in September with the installation of 204 solar panels on its campus. The multi-phase project also included installation of LED lighting fixtures and lighting control systems.
“Most importantly, the project helped us reduce our carbon footprint,” he explained. “Secondly, the project will significantly reduce utility expenses, which allows us to further expand our outreach work.”
In looking to the future, Graham said he hopes GCC can continue to position itself as not just a “religious,” but a community, leader.
"Gilford Community Church is an inclusive, open community,” he said. “We welcome believers and doubters, seekers and skeptics, young and old — I have faith that this message will build bridges in our community and beyond.”
To learn more about GCC, or support its Clean Energy Project, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.