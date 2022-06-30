GILFORD — For the first time in three years, the Gilford Community Band is back on the Weeks Bandstand at the Gilford Community Field on Wednesday, July 6 at 7 p.m. Make sure you bring your chairs and blankets for this inaugural summer concert.
The band welcomes back former musicians as well as several new musicians and student musicians. Welcomed back also is legendary Gilford High School Director of Instrumental Music, Lyvie Beyrent, who is in her 20th season as the band maestro.
The concert will open up with "The Star-Spangled Banner." Further selections will include "God Bless America," "Beach Boys Medley," "Star War /Raiders March," and "Flourish for Wind Band," among others.
The Thompson-Ames Historical Society will also be serving its traditional strawberry shortcake prior to the 7 p.m. start of the concert.
The Band has rehearsals in the music room at Gilford High School every Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m., and the concerts will be on alternating Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on July 6 and 20 and on August 3 and 17. Interested musicians are invited to join the band.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be held in the Gilford High School Performing Arts Center.
For further information, Lyvie Beyrent can be contacted at lbeyrent@sau73.org.
