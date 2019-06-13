GILFORD — On June 28-29 the First United Methodist Church will be having a rummage sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. The sale will include clothing, linens, household goods, and more.
Donations will be accepted from Sunday, June 23 through Wednesday, June 26. Monday-Wednesday the church will be open from 8:30 a.m.-noon for donations. Clothing, linens, shoes, and other items in good condition are welcome. Electronics, appliances and computers will not be accepted.
The First United Methodist Church is located at 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11A near the 3/11 bypass. For more information, call 603-524-3289.
