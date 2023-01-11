Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin," Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Tickets for several upcoming shows at the Colonial Theatre will be available later this week. Performances include Get the Led Out on Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m.; Safe Haven Ballet: "Beauty and the Beast" on Saturday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m.; and Tusk on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m.
Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin," Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special acoustic set with favorites such as “Tangerine” and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."
Safe Haven Ballet's production of "Beauty & The Beast" comes for one performance only. This production features choreography from Columbia City Ballet’s director, William Starrett, and music composed by Thomas Semanski.
Tusk is no fancy tricks, no gimmicks, just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac in note-for-note renditions unlike any other Fleetwood Mac tribute.
Colonial Theatre is at 609 Main St. For tickets, starting Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m., visit ColonialLaconia.com or call 800-657-8774.
