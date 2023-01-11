GTLO

LACONIA — Tickets for several upcoming shows at the Colonial Theatre will be available later this week. Performances include Get the Led Out on Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m.; Safe Haven Ballet: "Beauty and the Beast" on Saturday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m.; and Tusk on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. 

Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin," Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special acoustic set with favorites such as “Tangerine” and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."

