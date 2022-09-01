NEW HAMPTON — “Wood and Water” will be on-exhibit in New Hampton School’s Galletly Gallery from Thursday, Sept. 1 - Oct. 8. The public is invited to a reception for the artist on Friday, Sept. 23 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Matt Brown makes color woodblock prints using the traditional Japanese hanga method. “This is printing from multiple carved wood blocks using rice paste, dry pigments, sumi ink, and water with brushes and a hand-held baren as a press.
Matt Brown has been working in the hanga method of Japanese printmaking since 1993. A state juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen for 27 years, he also has set up two established galleries: Matt Brown Fine Art, LLC, in Lyme, NH; and a cooperative gallery specializing in hand made prints, The New Leaf Gallery, in Weybridge, Vermont.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Galletly Gallery is located at 70 Main St., on the second floor of New Hampton School’s Moore Center. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
