LACONIA — Fusion is holding the first Mix & Mingle Series this year. Every month, the community is invited to attend social events to meet people and create connections. In October, the series will end with a celebration at the Halloween Party at the Margate Resort.
The Mix & Mingle Series is set up as a game to earn points. Attending a social event earns 50 points, attending three events in a row earns 100 points, and bringing a friend will earn an additional 50 points. There will be a drawing and the winner will be announced at the Halloween Party.
The next event will be held at Twin Barns in Meredith on Aug. 22, from 5:30-8 p.m. Fusion will be partnering with New Hampshire Young Veterans Network.
Like Fusion on Facebook to stay updated. For more information, email FusionNH603@gmail.com or visit www.fusionnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.