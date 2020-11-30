Mix 94.1 FM presents its 34th annual Cash-and-Cans money and food drive for the holidays December 5-13. The fundraiser, started by Mix 94.1 FM’s Fred Caruso in 1987, raises food and money for a number of central New Hampshire charitable organizations, from food pantries to soup kitchens to toys-for-tots programs.
Sunday, December 6 will be a unique way to benefit Mix Cash & Cans. It’s a Funspot Gift Card Fundraiser at Funspot from Noon-3 p.m. with a live broadcast at Funspot. “We’re very excited to have Funspot and the Lawton Family involved once again with year’s Cash & Cans campaign,” Caruso said. “For a minimum $10 donation to Cash & Cans, you’ll receive a $10 Funspot gift card; donate $20, get a $20 card; donate $50, get $50; donate $20 in non-perishable food items, get $20 in gift cards. It’s really is a win-win for everyone. Funspot gift cards make great stocking stuffers.”
During the Cash & Cans campaign, Caruso and morning co-host Amy Bates will be accepting monetary and non-perishable food donations with 100% of the proceeds right here in the central New Hampshire community.
A complete Cash and Cans broadcast schedule is available at www.mix941fm.com. Donations can also be made through the mail. Make checks payable to Mix Cash-and-Cans and mail to Mix 94.1 FM, PO Box 941, Franklin, NH 03235. And Venmo at Mixcashandcans.
For more information about the Cash & Cans program email Caruso at fred@mix941fm.com. Mix Cash & Cans is a public service of Mix 94.1fm, a locally owned and operated Northeast Communications radio station.
