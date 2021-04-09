There are cycles for many things — seasons, families, education and even careers. At Lakes Region Community College, we regularly witness the cycles of individuals who come to us with a specific professional interest and receive the education and training to be job ready upon graduation. As most of our students learn, live and work in our community, we are fortunate to follow their professional journeys and often times see them cycle back to LRCC along the way. Many of our alumni become business owners or managers who hire our graduates, or faculty members who want to help the next generation learn new skills and prepare for rewarding careers.
At LRCC, we serve a tight-knit community and one that is recognized as a tourist destination due to our geography, lakes and many outdoor activities. Our local business community grows and thrives off of this special ecosystem. Our visitors expect a vibrant hospitality industry that includes many different types of restaurants, cafés, hotels and B&Bs. The lakes are extremely popular for recreation and boating, which requires marinas and repair and storage services to name a few.
LRCC’s academic programs align with these sectors and many other industries because they are a backbone of our local economy. This alignment is a key part of our mission and history. Our marine technology program is nationally recognized and nearly every marina in the region has a tie to LRCC. Our growing hospitality and culinary arts programs play a critical role in providing trained and skilled employees to fill a wide range of roles across that sector.
Aligning programming with community needs
Across the Community College System of NH, nearly 70 percent of our students are in career, trade or technical programs, while about 30 percent are in liberal arts programs. Scanning the trades, such as marine technology, hospitality, culinary arts, automotive, advanced manufacturing, electrical and fire science among others, you can quickly get a sense of how key these programs are to ensuring a prosperous local economy.
There was much talk about essential workers in 2020 due to the pandemic. We were proud to recognize the contributions and sacrifices of our healthcare and first responder alums. At LRCC, we’d also argue that people working in the trades are essential. If we look at a few micro-trends occurring in our region, it helps paint a clearer picture of how those pursuing trades will fill critical gaps in the workforce.
People want to live in our community
Take remote working for example — a trend that is likely to become permanent for many workers. That trend allows a whole sector of the economy to live where they choose and lose the commute. Communities in the Lakes Region saw an increase in residents during the pandemic as people left urban environments. Recently, Inman's News, which is a leading source for real estate news, announced that the Lakes Region ranked sixth nationally among the “10 hottest neighborhoods to watch in 2021 in the USA." This ranking was due to the red-hot real estate market, rising prices of properties and their short time on the market.
In referencing the ranking, Inman’s News stated the following: “The communities around New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee have always been a popular northeastern vacation destination for the winter and summer holidays, but this year, many visitors and vacation homeowners are choosing to make the Lakes Region their long-term home as professionals adjust to working remotely — the same picture that has been playing out in places like Malibu in the west and the Hamptons in New York."
More residents mean more demand for wide-ranging services. In a state and a region where our median age is well above average, this means there will be even greater opportunities in the trades as baby boomers continue to retire.
Great job and career opportunities in the trades
Let’s go back to the two fields I’d like to highlight — marine technology and culinary arts and hospitality. Because most of our students are local, they are already invested in the community and the region. Rachael Marsh is a great example. Her passion for baking began when she was three. She attended LRCC as a culinary student and has now owned the Laconia Village Bakery since 2016. As she says on her website, “all I ever wanted to do was bake in a small town with a great community. My dream has come true!” As a small business owner, Rachael is pursuing her dream and contributing to the vibrancy of downtown Laconia.
Another example is Jake Marsh (no relation), LRCC faculty. Jake learned about the LRCC marine technology program in 1999 by looking through a brochure he found on a friend’s coffee table. Jake had a successful career in the marine trades and has come full cycle to now serve as a marine technology instructor and program coordinator. “It was an opportunity to give back to the trade and the school. It had done so much for me as a student, giving me direction, a career and a way of life. I was excited to offer the same to the next generation,” he said.
Many marine technology students have returned to the classroom as adjuncts over the years and Jake can list over 20 marinas in the region and beyond that employ our grads. Additionally — and like Rachael — some of our grads are business owners. This includes Tim Fillion, owner of Lanes End Marina in Melvin Village, Bill Moriarty, owner of Cold River Marine in Sandwich, and Brandon Bell, owner of RPM in Naples, ME.
These are just some of the examples of LRCC alumni who are using their education to fill critical roles in the workforce and becoming leaders in their organizations and in the community. I plan to continue highlighting the contributions of these individuals to build awareness of the critical and essential role the trades play in our community and the wonderful career and professional opportunities they offer.
•••
Larissa Baía is the president of Lakes Region Community College, a fully accredited, comprehensive community college in the Lakes Region that serves over 1,200 students annually.
