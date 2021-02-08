Ice rescue training Loon Lake

Ice rescue training Loon Lake. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — On Saturday, Feb. 6, members of Plymouth Fire-Rescue conducted ice rescue training at Loon Lake in Plymouth. The training included various techniques used by rescue personnel to rescue victims that have fallen through the ice. This training is of particular importance as people continue to find alternative outdoor activities like snowmobiling, hiking and cross-country skiing while attempting to maintain social distancing guidelines. In light of several recent incidents around the state involving ice safety, Plymouth Fire-Rescue would like to remind all outdoor recreationalists to frequently check the thickness of the ice and be sure to utilize proper safety equipment. More information about ice safety can be found at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/outdoor-recreation/ice-safety.html

