PLYMOUTH — On Saturday, Feb. 6, members of Plymouth Fire-Rescue conducted ice rescue training at Loon Lake in Plymouth. The training included various techniques used by rescue personnel to rescue victims that have fallen through the ice. This training is of particular importance as people continue to find alternative outdoor activities like snowmobiling, hiking and cross-country skiing while attempting to maintain social distancing guidelines. In light of several recent incidents around the state involving ice safety, Plymouth Fire-Rescue would like to remind all outdoor recreationalists to frequently check the thickness of the ice and be sure to utilize proper safety equipment. More information about ice safety can be found at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/outdoor-recreation/ice-safety.html
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Question of the Week
Most Popular
Articles
- The Dive, city agree to sever Weirs Dock lease
- Taylor completes purchase of Sugar Hill
- Lakes Region — One of the country's hottest neighborhoods in 2021
- 5 people displaced by 3-alarm, pre-dawn fire in Gilford
- David L. Huckins, 65
- School Board has its eye on controversial voucher bill
- Thomas A. Howe, 64
- Former New Durham contractor indicted for stealing from Alton customers
- Man charged in Blueberry Lane stabbing
- Puck drops on Pond Hockey Classic; players grateful
Images
Videos
Commented
- Bernadette Loesch: Hopefully we can all be part of the healing (6)
- Let's begin a civil conversation (4)
- School Board has its eye on controversial voucher bill (3)
- This is the second post (3)
- Steve Earle: Left made up 'Nationalist Christian' to justify discrimination (3)
- Eric Herr: Writer offers no evidence to back up doomsday assertions (3)
- My test article (3)
- Jay Newton: Exploiting the myth of voter fraud in the Granite State (2)
- Hunter Taylor: Redneck is not a racial slur, but a description of a bigot (2)
- Ruth Larson: Like it or not, Joseph R. Biden Jr. is the legitimate president (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.