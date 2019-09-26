MILFORD — The Grand Lodge of New Hampshire Free & Accepted Masons will open their lodges to the public on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are invited to visit their local lodge to learn about the history and teachings of freemasonry.
“In an era where a male-only institution may seem antiquated to most, I find that freemasonry is one of the last remaining places in our society where a man can learn to be a gentleman. It is an organization where love, equality, and integrity are strongly reinforced,” said Chris Busby, an officer of the Grand Lodge of New Hampshire and member of Ancient York Lodge No. 89 in Nashua.
“I sought membership in freemasonry to be a part of something larger than myself; to connect with community and history. I received so much more than I expected. Your brothers and their families become a part of your extended family,” he added.
Masonic lodges are places for personal growth, a place for men of all walks of life to join together.
Freemasonry in New Hampshire began in Portsmouth in the 1730s with St. John’s Lodge No. 1, which is one of the two oldest continuously operating masonic lodges in America. The Grand Lodge of New Hampshire was founded in William Pitt Tavern in Portsmouth in 1789, which still serves as an active masonic lodge hall and museum at historic Strawbery Banke.
Lodges in Alton, Bristol, Holderness, Laconia, Tilton Doric-Centre Lodge, West Franklin, and Wolfeboro will be open in the Lakes Region, as well as lodges statewide in Candia, Claremont, Concord, Conway, Cornish, Derry, Dover, Epping, Exeter, Goffstown, Hampton, Hillsborough, Jaffrey, Keene, Kingston, Lebanon, Manchester, Milford, Nashua Rising Sun and Ancient York lodges, New Ipswich, Northwood, Orford, Pembroke, Penacook, Portsmouth St. John’s Lodge and St. Andrew’s lodges, Raymond, Rochester, and Salem.
For addresses of all lodges, visit bit.ly/nh-lodges.
To learn more about New Hampshire Freemasonry, visit www.nhgrandlodge.org.
