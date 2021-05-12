BELMONT — The First Baptist Church of Belmont is announced they will be hosting a FREE “Drive Thru” supper on May 15 from 4:30-6 p.m.
Community members are welcome to drive through the church parking lot where volunteers will happily bring them their dinner, consisting of roast ham, baked beans, potato salad, rolls and dessert. Multiple volunteers have stepped up to ensure that the food will be cooked in a clean, ServSafe environment.
Pastor Andy Barnes was pleased to note that the members of the church had stepped up in a big way to offer another meal this season.
“The community needs to be supported, and we have had a great response to each meal we have been able to serve. Our team is doing a wonderful job reaching out and offering what we can.”
The meal is free to anyone and will be delivered to their car directly.
For more information, please contact the church office.
The church gathers at 10 a.m. to worship. Starting in June worship will begin at 9:30 a.m. Worship is also live streamed via the church Facebook page at each Sunday.
