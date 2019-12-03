LACONIA — Gilda’s Club New Hampshire will host Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Clinical Trials on Thursday, Dec. 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Taylor Community in the Woodside Building, at 435 Union Ave.
The speaker at the free workshop will be Cindy Arcieri, MS, RN, OCN, director of nursing and clinical operations at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
The workshop is for anyone affected by cancer interested in learning about clinical trials. Clinical trials have led to advances in the field of oncology by validating the benefits of new and improved cancer treatments. The workshop will highlight how clinical trials work and play a part in research. Not every cancer patient will be eligible for a clinical trial or needs to be enrolled, but everyone should be aware of clinical trials as a treatment option.
The workshop is open to the public. Advance registration is requested, but walk-in attendees are welcome. To register, call 603-387-6775, or email Info@GildasClubNH.org. Gilda’s Club New Hampshire is an affiliate of the Cancer Support Community.
