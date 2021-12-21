FRANKLIN — Children and families in the Franklin area and across the state will have a brighter holiday due to the kindness bestowed by Franklin Savings Bank, its employees and customers. The bank made a $1,000 donation to the Franklin Toy Drive spearheaded by Boomer’s Barbeque to collect unwrapped toys for children. In addition, the bank’s employees sponsored 25 children through Franklin Police Department’s annual Toys for Tots campaign, and delivered countless toy donations from customers to a similar campaign organized by the Boscawen Police Department.
“While the holidays bring with it many traditions to celebrate, it can also be challenging for families struggling to purchase gifts for their children,” noted Ron Magoon, president & CEO. “During the holiday season, we actively support many worthy initiatives to support those less fortunate, so no family is faced with the difficult decision of how they are going to fulfill holiday wishes for children in their household.”
Furthermore, through the bank’s partnership with WMUR’s annual Toys for Tots campaign, customers and employees were invited to donate toys at each of the bank’s eight offices, which were delivered to the U.S. Marines Reserve Center located in Londonderry.
