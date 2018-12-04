FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank visited the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, and the Liberty House in Manchester, to present each with a $500 donation in honor of Veterans. The donations were given based upon the number of new checking accounts opened by Veterans.
“We decided to set aside a certain amount for every new account opened, so we could make a meaningful donation to a Veterans organization,” said Joe Thornton, senior vice president and retail banking officer. “Liberty House and the New Hampshire Veterans Home were chosen as this year’s recipients for their commitment to providing valuable resources and assistance to our Veterans.”
Franklin Savings Bank offers checking accounts for Veterans that include a variety of services, many without fees.
For more information about Franklin Savings Bank, calling 800-372-4445, or visit www.fsbnh.bank, or follow the bank on social media.
