CONCORD — Hannah Rudolph of Franklin is one of seven college students from New Hampshire who were recently awarded $5,000 College Equals Opportunity scholarships from The NHHEAF Network. Rudolph, who attends the University of New Hampshire, is among the group of rising college juniors and seniors who demonstrated leadership abilities, a commitment to civic engagement, and academic excellence to earn their awards.
In collaboration with business leaders who serve as sponsors for the program, The NHHEAF Network has awarded $495,000 in scholarships to 120 New Hampshire college students since 2005.
Other scholarship recipients are Quinn Boyce of Pittsfield, at Plymouth State University; Kelly Cunningham of Manchester, at Colby-Sawyer College; Riley Dionne of Barrington, at University of New Hampshire; Janelle Fassi of Goffstown, at Saint Anselm College; Colette Rinker of Keene, at Keene State College; and Cecilia Souza of Salem, at Rivier University.
“We are delighted to recognize these outstanding students with a CEO scholarship,” said NHHEAF Network President and Chief Executive Officer Christiana Thornton. “These students have worked diligently to serve their communities and our state. We are pleased these seven recipients will continue to develop their leadership skills and become a vital part of New Hampshire’s growth moving forward.”
For more information about the CEO Program, visit nhceo.biz. For more information about The NHHEAF Network, visit nhheafnetwork.org.
