FRANKLIN — The Franklin Business and Professional Women organization is accepting applications for two scholarships: the Velma Smith Dalphond and the Jackie O'Rourke Scholarships. Through the years, Franklin Business and Professional Women has continuously presented the awards to a woman for use toward her post high school education.
The Scholarships are awarded based on financial need, to women 22 years or older who work or live in the Franklin BPW membership area, and who are working toward advancing skills and their career. Ideal candidates are pursuing a certificate program, associate’s or bachelor’s degree for the first time. In recent years, BPW has awarded scholarships of $500.
An application can be found on the Franklin BPW website at www.bpwfranklin.org/scholarships. Click on Apply Now for the application form. The deadline for applications has been extended to Tuesday, May 31. The winner will be notified in June and invited to the June 15 dinner meeting.
For more information, explore: www.bpwfranklin.org.
