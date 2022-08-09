MOULTONBOROUGH — Four Your Eyes Only is a full service optical shop. It is a one-stop experience for one's eye care including comprehensive eye exams, personal frame fittings, and in-house optical lab for more precise and efficient turnaround time for customers.
20/20NOW provides professional services consisting of certified remote technicians to perform the subjective visual acuity tests through automated refractive instruments and optometrists’ presence through high-definition, real-time, video conferencing. Remote optometrists perform the comprehensive exams and finalize the needed eyeglass and contact lens prescriptions, bringing the doctor to the patient.
Throughout the pandemic, it has been difficult to make an appointment for an eye exam within a reasonable time frame. Four Your Eyes Only can offer comprehensive eye exams to most people within a week. Currently, it is an out-of-pocket expense. If you are having a difficult time scheduling an eye exam in a reasonable time frame, Four Eyes Only can schedule a time for eyeglasses, contact lens renewal or a brand-new contact lens fitting so that one can receive their contact lenses or new glasses in a timely manner.
Four Your Eyes Only is an out-of-network provider for most insurance and vision plans. Part of Four Your Eyes Only's mission statement is to give back to the community, including by accepting state insurance for eyewear only under plans offered by Ameri-health, NH Healthy Families and Wellsense.
The Lakes Region Chamber is proud to support locally owned businesses like Four Your Eyes Only, located at 517 Whittier Highway. To learn more, go to FYEO2020.com or call 603-253-5484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.