ribbon cutting

Left, Kelly Trask, owner Trish Domenichello and Jessica Taylor recently celebrated with a Lakes Region Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Four Your Eyes Only. (Courtesy photo)

MOULTONBOROUGH — Four Your Eyes Only is a full service optical shop. It is a one-stop experience for one's eye care including comprehensive eye exams, personal frame fittings, and in-house optical lab for more precise and efficient turnaround time for customers.

20/20NOW provides professional services consisting of certified remote technicians to perform the subjective visual acuity tests through automated refractive instruments and optometrists’ presence through high-definition, real-time, video conferencing. Remote optometrists perform the comprehensive exams and finalize the needed eyeglass and contact lens prescriptions, bringing the doctor to the patient.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.