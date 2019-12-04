MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region Food Pantry, at 977 Whittier Highway, will hold an open house on Friday, Dec. 20, offering refreshments and, with a purchase, a $10 gift certificate for use in January 2020.
The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Lakes Region Food Pantry offers non-perishable food, fresh food vouchers, cooking classes, a summer lunch program and sneaker program for children, and scholarships, with the support of the community. Donations of money, food, volunteer time, and thrift shop items go toward helping neighbors in the community.
For further information, call 603-476-5400, see LakesRegionFoodPantry.org or visit FaceBook, or stop in and say hello.
