GILMANTON — The project to restore and preserve Gilmanton’s First Baptist Church is moving forward. The $81,600 grant from the Land & Community Heritage Investment Program must be matched by donations from businesses and individuals before work can begin. Progress is significant, but more donations are needed. Several church members recently applied to the Bank of New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative for their next grant rounds.
The First Baptist Church on Province Road, Route 107, in Lower Gilmanton was founded in 1773. The present building was constructed in 1842. Although the church has not had a full-time pastorate in many years, it is a landmark in the community. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1989, the church continues to serve the Lower Gilmanton Community with monthly summer services, a Christmas celebration, and other special occasions.
The town’s annual report this year featured the First Baptist Church on its cover, and included extensive information on the history and significance of the church.
The Gilmanton Historical Society is a sponsor and serves as the fiscal agent for the project. The society is a nonprofit organization and contributions are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Donations may be sent to Gilmanton Historical Society, PO Box 236, Gilmanton, NH 03237. Note on the memo line: donation for the First Baptist Church.
