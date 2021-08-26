GILFORD — A family favorite on Gilford Old Home Day, the Gilford Community Church Old Home Days Fair and Silent Auction continues on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The Gilford Rotary Pancake Breakfast to benefit the Cheryl Lynn Walsh Scholarship Fund takes place 7-10 a.m., wrapping up in time for the Gilford Old Home Day Parade.
After the parade bring the kids to the youth center for the free B.J. Hickman magic shows at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Hickman entertains family audiences with his show of comedy and magic, complete with audience participation.
The church fair has summer favorites like fried dough, ice cream sundaes, baked goods and cold drinks. There’s also a selection of toys and games in the courtyard.
The silent auction takes place in the Youth Center with dozens of items from local merchants and specialty baskets created and donated by church members.
