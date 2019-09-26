BELMONT — The Belmont Public Library is gearing up for fall in the month of October.
Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. The whole family is invited to participate.
The Friends will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. New members are welcome.
Fall Fun is Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-noon. There will be scarecrow making, cider and snacks, and story-reading. The Friends of the Belmont Library are holding a bake sale as well.
The non-fiction book group is reading "New England Soup Factory Cookbook" by Marjorie Druker. Discussion and snacks will be Thursday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.
The library will be closed Monday, Oct. 14 for the Columbus Day holiday.
Belmont Senior Center book group tackles "The Silent Companions" by Laura Purcell on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m.
The Friday Fiction book group meets on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10:30 a.m. to discuss "The Lace Reader" by Brunonia Barry.
Staff member Kelly Rolfe will share designs to enhance fall decorations on Saturday, Oct. 19. Sign up ahead of time.
Middle schoolers are invited to create their own monster book of monsters on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m.
The library has passes to New Hampshire State Parks, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, Squam Lake Science Center and Canterbury Shaker Village. Contact the library for details. The state parks pass is courtesy of the Friends of the Belmont Library.
For more information, visit www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.