LACONIA — The Belknap County Farm and Alms House is the subject of a new exhibit, opening at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, on the upper level of the Laconia Public Library, co-sponsored by the Laconia Historical and Museum Society and the library.
Belknap County divided from Strafford County in 1841. The county Court House on Court Street was in what was then Gilford, annexed to the town of Laconia in 1874. The County Farm, now the County Complex, which includes the County Jail, Sheriff’s Department and county commissioners’ offices, was located at approximately its current location, off North Main Street.
The exhibit will highlight the 19th and 20th century evolution of the County Farm and Alms House. From its earliest beginnings, LHMS Executive Director Pat Tierney says, county citizens and civic organizations “joined to create this New Hampshire institution which became a model for addressing not only agricultural excellence, but the humane and housing needs of many.”
Before today's modern Belknap County facility, the farm “housed extensive livestock, produced an array of vegetables, protected the disadvantaged against the elements, and built a reputation of pride in labor among short and long term residents. The adjacent cemetery will also be a focus of this history not to be forgotten,” Tierney added.
The exhibit opening is free and open to the public. The exhibit can be seen during regular library hours into December. Student tours can be arranged. For more information, call 603-527-1278, or visit www.laconiahistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.