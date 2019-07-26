WOLFEBORO — Exhibits are part of the experience at Wright Museum, which recently installed Esquire Magazine: The World War II Years, open through Sept. 8.
The exhibit, created by John Frank and curated by Wright Museum, features more than 60 covers, cartoons, ads and photographs with subject areas ranging from culture and jazz, to fashion and women.
Founded in 1933, 'Esquire' evolved from a men’s magazine into a general-audience publication during the World War II era.
“It began to concentrate on aspects of American style and culture that served as a respite from the media’s constant and unsettling war coverage,” said Wright Museum Executive Director Mike Culver. “This is an intriguing exhibit and should appeal to a wide audience.”
Wright Museum is open daily through Oct. 31, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit wrightmuseum.org.
