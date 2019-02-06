LACONIA — Eric Masterson has been fascinated with bird migration since he began birding at age 11. In October 2015, he flew to Kekoldi, Costa Rica to witness the world famous hawk migration that passes south through the Central American isthmus. He quickly realized the story was in the journey, not the destination.
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building, Masterson will tell the tale of his own journey, the World Famous Hawk Migration, following several GPS-tagged birds on their flight south, leaving New Hampshire by bicycle beginning in September 2016. This free event is open to the public, but reservations are required by calling 603366-1226, as space is limited.
By day, Masterson works as a land specialist for the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, where he runs the stewardship program for the organization’s 10,000 acres of conservation easements, assists with new conservation projects, and coordinates their field trip program. He is currently working on a book about bird migration as told through the hawks and his journey.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
