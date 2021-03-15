PLYMOUTH — Ensign Brendan Drew, US Navy, son of Michael and Tracy Drew of Plymouth, is all smiles as he deplanes following his solo flight in the Navy’s T-6 “Texan” turboprop trainer. Drew is assigned to the VT-2 “Doerbirds” Squadron and is in his primary phase of training in the Navy Flight School at Whiting Field in Milton, FL. His next phase of training will be aerobatics and formation flying. Then this young flier will transition to the intermediate phase and finally the advanced phase of naval pilot training. Successful culmination of the program will earn Brendan the coveted “wings of gold” signifying a naval aviation officer.
Drew’s love for aviation and desire to fly started at a young age living in Washington, DC where his family were frequent visitors at the National Air & Space Museum. He attended his first Air Show at Eglin AFB, FL as a one year old. This interest in aviation continued and grew through his science and technology classes at Plymouth Elementary School with teacher Julie Sicks-Panus and then through his membership in the NH Civil Air Patrol. Two summers of attending WinnAero’s STEM-education ACE Academy camps at Laconia Airport, where he enjoyed orientation flights in various aircraft, reinforced his career plans. Drew received his college degree in political science and military history from Norwich University, VT where he also earned his commission in the US Navy through the ROTC program.
For more information about WinnAero, visit www.winnaero.org and for more information about the Civil Air Patrol, visit http://nhwg.cap.gov.
