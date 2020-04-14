LACONIA — Enhanced Life Options Group has brought on two new board members who are dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities and promoting consulting, advocacy mentoring and trust-related services for the disabilities community, including special needs trusts, supplemental needs trusts, pooled trusts and trusts for independent living.
New members are Lynn O’Connor, of Gilmanton, administrative assistant and licensed real estate agent at Weeks Commercial, and Brittani Cornell, of Sanbornton, N.H., a public guardian for the Office of Public Guardian.
“Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders and family members who are committed to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities,” said Nina Hamberger, executive director of Enhanced Life Options Group. “We are excited to channel Lynn and Brittani’s talent, expertise and energy into furthering our mission.”
The two new members join a seven-member board that oversees Enhanced Life Option Group’s finances, policies and practices, strategic planning and statewide outreach. Members of our group have been active in the disabilities community for many years. They include: Jeff R. Kellett, president; David Baldassara, vice president; Susan M. King, secretary; Grace Herbert, treasurer; Charlene Mayo, Dave Qualey, John Parker and Nina Hamberger, executive director.
