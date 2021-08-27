LACONIA — Eastern Propane & Oil returns as presenting sponsor for The Runaway Pumpkin 10K & 5K run and walk at Opechee Park Saturday, Oct. 16.
“We are not only committed to supporting the communities we serve but supporting events like the Runaway Pumpkin that raise necessary funds to help encourage the community to enjoy the outdoors,” said Whitney Cloutier, Eastern Propane & Oil brand manager.
The Runaway Pumpkin courses offer views of Lake Opechee, chip timing, cash awards for the top male and female finishers and age category awards courtesy of Annie’s Cafe & Catering.
The event also offers youth ages 13-20 and kids ages 12 and under discounted entry fees and a kids fun run put on by The Downtown Gym. “The Runaway Pumpkin is a way for the whole family to get out and have some fun while supporting the WOW Trail,” said event director Jennifer Beetle.
Participants are encouraged to register by Oct. 1 to receive a Meredith Village Savings Bank sponsored long-sleeve tech shirt. In addition, participants may fundraise for the WOW Trail by soliciting sponsorship donations. Participants that raise $100 or more will receive a WOW Trail wearable.
For event details and online registration, visit wowtrail.org. For more information, email info@wowtrail.org.
