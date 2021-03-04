LACONIA — Join Belknap Mill’s Artist-in-Residence, Larry Frates via Zoom on Monday, March 15 at 6 p.m. Drawing Us Together virtual event. All materials you’ll need can be found at home: pencil, paper, and tissue for smudge work. Larry will be your tour guide as he whisks your inner artist to the hills of Ireland just in time for St. Patrick's Day. The fee for the Zoom class is $10.
All proceeds help the Belknap Mill continue to provide high quality, mission driven programming for the Lakes Region community. Visit www.belknapmill.org or the Facebook event page to register and the Zoom information will be emailed to you.
For more details please contact Tara Shore at operations@belknapmill.org
